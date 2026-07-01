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Previous
Photo 2679
USA
I love all the wonderful things that the visitors from other countries, who have come for the World Cup, have been saying about our great country. And I'm thrilled that our soccer team won their match tonight! USA!
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
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Second Year of 365
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Canon EOS Rebel T6
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3rd July 2019 4:43am
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gloria jones
ace
Beautiful capture of Old Glory, Judy.
July 4, 2026, is America's 250th Anniversary.
July 2nd, 2026
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July 4, 2026, is America's 250th Anniversary.