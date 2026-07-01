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USA by judyc57
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USA

I love all the wonderful things that the visitors from other countries, who have come for the World Cup, have been saying about our great country. And I'm thrilled that our soccer team won their match tonight! USA!
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
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gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture of Old Glory, Judy.

July 4, 2026, is America's 250th Anniversary.
July 2nd, 2026  
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