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Knot Hole by judyc57
Photo 2680

Knot Hole

There's beauty in the flawed. I like the swirling patterns surrounding the knot hole.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
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