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Weathered Wood by judyc57
Photo 2681

Weathered Wood

Three different panels of wood; all used to cover the windows of an old, abandoned grocery store.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
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