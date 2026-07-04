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Previous
Photo 2682
Cupcakes
Beautifully decorated cupcakes in red, white, and blue. Just perfect for the Fourth of July! Happy birthday, America.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
3048
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44
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Photo Details
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2
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
SM-G770U1
Taken
4th July 2026 1:02pm
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white
,
red
,
flag
,
cupcakes
,
blue
,
stripes
,
sweets
,
dessert
,
starts
*lynn
ace
fabulous!
July 6th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Yum.
July 6th, 2026
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