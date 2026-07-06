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Bird House by judyc57
Photo 2684

Bird House

Someone furnished a house for the birds in the area.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
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