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Unable to Make That Call by judyc57
Photo 2685

Unable to Make That Call

I have not seen a pay phone in a long time. This one was all busted up and totally destroyed, but I saw it for what it was. I remember when you had to insert a quarter to make a call.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
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