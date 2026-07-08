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Previous
Photo 2686
Caladium Leaf
I love the pattern on the leaf that just branches out from the center.
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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JudyC
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@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
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Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
12th July 2026 12:27pm
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plant
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caladium
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