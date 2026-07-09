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Previous
Photo 2687
Hello Daisy
We planted these Gerber Daisies a few years ago. Each year they come back up and, each year we're thrilled to see them.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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JudyC
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@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
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Second Year of 365
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Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
12th July 2026 12:30pm
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