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Hello Daisy by judyc57
Photo 2687

Hello Daisy

We planted these Gerber Daisies a few years ago. Each year they come back up and, each year we're thrilled to see them.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
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