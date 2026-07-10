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Previous
Photo 2688
Taking in the Sun
The light hit just right on this butterfly.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
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Second Year of 365
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Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
12th July 2026 12:14pm
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sunlight
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flower
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garden
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butterfly
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moth
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