Previous
Next
Hole-y Leaf by judyc57
Photo 2689

Hole-y Leaf

What do you get when you put a bunch of holes together? A whole lot of nothing! :)
I just thought this leaf was interesting.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
736% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact