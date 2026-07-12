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Braided Branches by judyc57
Photo 2690

Braided Branches

These branches have been tightly interwoven into each other. I shot only a small portion of the whole tree.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
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