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Polar Bear and Cub by judyc57
Photo 2693

Polar Bear and Cub

This sculpture was one of my favorites. It took 133,263 Lego bricks to create this beauty. Can you imagine how long it took to make this? Well, it took over 1,000 hours to complete.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
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