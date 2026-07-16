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Photo 2694
The Woodpecker
This one is my favorite.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
3061
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Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
13th July 2026 9:43pm
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nature
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animals
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art
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garden
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sculpture
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woodpecker
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