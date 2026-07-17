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The Woodpecker2 by judyc57
Photo 2695

The Woodpecker2

This woodpecker was made with 32,650 Lego bricks. It was completed in only 124 hours!
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
738% complete

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Babs ace
Good heavens that's amazing
July 18th, 2026  
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