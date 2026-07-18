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Pink Lego Dog by judyc57
Photo 2696

Pink Lego Dog

My granddaughters liked the pink dog sculpture made entirely of Lego bricks.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
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Jennifer ace
ooh that's so cool!
July 18th, 2026  
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