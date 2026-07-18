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Previous
Photo 2696
Pink Lego Dog
My granddaughters liked the pink dog sculpture made entirely of Lego bricks.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
3062
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44
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Photo Details
Views
3
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1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
13th July 2026 10:05pm
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dog
,
animals
,
pink
,
bricks
,
art
,
lego
Jennifer
ace
ooh that's so cool!
July 18th, 2026
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