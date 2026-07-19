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The Eagle by judyc57
Photo 2697

The Eagle

I love the colorful eagle that greets you at the Botanical Gardens. His beautiful colors come courtesy of the colorful Lego bricks. I didn't get the information on how many bricks it took to build him, but I know it was a bunch.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
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