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Photo 2699
The Turtle
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
3067
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44
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740% complete
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Photo Details
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2
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
13th July 2026 10:27pm
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Tags
red
,
bricks
,
art
,
turtle
,
lego
,
gardens
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