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Lots of Rabbits by judyc57
Photo 2700

Lots of Rabbits

I won't bore you with any more sculptures made of Lego bricks at the Botanical Gardens. There were lots of rabbits, some were hidden within the plants. These were easy to spot
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
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