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Blackberry by judyc57
Photo 2702

Blackberry

This is my attempt at shooting a blackberry on a white plate using lighting. I struggled with the lighting, and I've got so much to learn.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
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