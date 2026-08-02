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Dancing Flowers by judyc57
Photo 2707

Dancing Flowers

The Sunflowers are just about the only flowers that this Texas summer heat does not burn up. Their faces still face towards the sun! Intentional Camera Movement helped with this shot.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
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