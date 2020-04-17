Previous
Last bouquet by judyinakron56
Last bouquet

Rescued these from the 1-3 inches of snow expected for today. Spring is reluctant here in NEO. The pretty table runner is my Mexico souvenir made in Teotitlan, an important center of weaving in Oaxaca. All natural dyes- red is from beetles.
17th April 2020

Judyinakron

@judyinakron56
