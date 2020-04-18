Previous
Morning walk by judyinakron56
3 / 365

Morning walk

On the tracks behind our house. Spring is being extra pokey this year. 35 degrees at the moment.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Judyinakron

@judyinakron56
Judyinakron
And the white stuff on the log? Snow from yesterday.
April 18th, 2020  
