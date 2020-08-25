Previous
Outside Hawaiki Tower by judyks
Outside Hawaiki Tower

Every morning I pick Layla up to bring her to our house. Since the pandemic started in March, this is often the only time during the day that I am outside of my own yard.
25th August 2020

Judy Sadoyama

@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, a granddaughter and one on the...
