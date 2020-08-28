Previous
Next
Layla's birds in the sky by judyks
5 / 365

Layla's birds in the sky

I don't know how intentional this was but Layla colored her hands with markers and made these imprints that look like black birds flying in a blue sky. Pretty cool for someone who isn't three yet.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Judy Sadoyama

@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, a granddaughter and one on the...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise