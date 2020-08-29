Previous
Next
The new big sister by judyks
6 / 365

The new big sister

Baby sister Luna was born today. Though Layla was indifferent to Mom's changing figure along the way and completely ignored photos of the new baby, I know she understood things were going to change dramatically. She wanted lots of cuddles today.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Judy Sadoyama

@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, a granddaughter and one on the...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise