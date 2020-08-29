Sign up
The new big sister
Baby sister Luna was born today. Though Layla was indifferent to Mom's changing figure along the way and completely ignored photos of the new baby, I know she understood things were going to change dramatically. She wanted lots of cuddles today.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Judy Sadoyama
@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, a granddaughter and one on the...
