Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
12 / 365
My towel
I embroidered this hand towel for my Aunty Eileen many Christmases ago. She passed a few years ago and now, when I visit the apartment they shared, Mom puts out "my" towel for me to use.
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judy Sadoyama
@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, a granddaughter and one on the...
12
photos
1
followers
0
following
3% complete
View this month »
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
3rd September 2020 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
mom
,
auntye
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close