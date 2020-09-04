Previous
Next
My towel by judyks
12 / 365

My towel

I embroidered this hand towel for my Aunty Eileen many Christmases ago. She passed a few years ago and now, when I visit the apartment they shared, Mom puts out "my" towel for me to use.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Judy Sadoyama

@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, a granddaughter and one on the...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise