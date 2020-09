The Cheeky Anole

We've been staying at a rental house for almost a year now while our house is being repaired and renovated. In the back yard there is an anole who pops out from a corner of the siding whenever I go to sit in my chair out there. It's so bold that it has climbed the chair, while I'm in it, and it has even wandered over and perched on my foot. Today it popped out and watched from the rocks near its den.