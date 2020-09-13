Previous
Mary's Truffles by judyks
Mary's Truffles

I feel very fortunate to have a good and sustained relationship with so many of my former students. Through the magic of social media, I get to see them receive advanced degrees, get married, have children, buy houses! And if an opportunity arises to support them, I certainly try to! Mary works as a massage therapist and during the shutdown she developed a truffle making sideline to raise a little income. The apple pie was good but the pumpkin was a huge winner! It always makes me smile to see my nickname Mrs. Sado.
