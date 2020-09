Happy 3rd birthday, Layla Bug!

I didn't think I was going to be a grandmother. My daughter always said she didn't want children and both my boys haven't expressed a desire either. Though I sometimes thought it would be nice to have a grandchild, I was ok if they decided that wasn't what they wanted. We were very surprised when Amber announced she was expecting and the first thing I said to her wasn't congratulations; it was, "Are you ok with that?" Turns out she was!