Muffaletta!

I had my first muffaletta just over a year ago when my chorus went to compete in New Orleans. The bread was crusty, the filling was meaty, cheesy and salty with olive salad. I shared it with two good friends on our first day in the city and, at the time, that's all it was; a good meal with good friends. Now I feel that trip, especially that meal, marks the last time things were truly normal. A week after I returned home, we had a house fire and we've been in a rental ever since during the repairs and renovations. Then the pandemic hit.



My daughter and her family ordered muffalettas and had them sent out from New Orleans for my birthday. Delicious. And still a bit bittersweet.