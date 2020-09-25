Sign up
33 / 365
Birthday stegosaurus
Aiden loves dinosaurs. It was only fitting that his 4th birthday cake be shaped like one! I used a cookie cutter to cut it out and then stuck two of them together with buttercream frosting. He loved it.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Judy Sadoyama
@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
24th September 2020 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buddy
,
aiden
,
dinosaur cake
