Birthday stegosaurus by judyks
33 / 365

Birthday stegosaurus

Aiden loves dinosaurs. It was only fitting that his 4th birthday cake be shaped like one! I used a cookie cutter to cut it out and then stuck two of them together with buttercream frosting. He loved it.
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Judy Sadoyama

@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
Photo Details

