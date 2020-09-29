Previous
The return of Sue! by judyks
The return of Sue!

I love these wooden kokeshi dolls and have been collecting them for years. I often gift them to people I especially like and about 17 years ago, I gave one to Mary Ann, a wonderful woman I met through a Shih Tzu forum. She came to visit me in Hawaii in 2003 when her daughter, Sue, decided to come here for grad school.

Neither of us have a Shih Tzu anymore but we kept in touch through Facebook. Yesterday, I was so very touched to receive the kokeshi I had gifted to Mary Ann so many years ago along with Mary Ann's letter saying she hoped I wouldn't be offended by the return of my gift but she felt strongly, after our house fire, that it was time for "Sue" to come home.
