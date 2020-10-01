Previous
Dino condos by judyks
39 / 365

Dino condos

We started building with these magnet tiles about a year ago. He doesn't need my help anymore to make apartment units for his dinosaurs.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Judy Sadoyama

@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
