Pork belly! by judyks
40 / 365

Pork belly!

I love eating roast pork belly but the recipe I used to follow was pretty time consuming. Tried an easier version and yum! This is a nice cut of local pork--really trying to support our farmers more than ever.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Judy Sadoyama

@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
October 2nd, 2020  
