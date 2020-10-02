Sign up
40 / 365
Pork belly!
I love eating roast pork belly but the recipe I used to follow was pretty time consuming. Tried an easier version and yum! This is a nice cut of local pork--really trying to support our farmers more than ever.
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
Judy Sadoyama
@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Tags
pork belly
bkb in the city
Delicious
October 2nd, 2020
