46 / 365
Luna meets Uncle Tom
This stupid pandemic means normal life has come to a grinding halt. Little Luna is almost 6 weeks old and this is the first time she got to meet the younger of her two uncles.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Judy Sadoyama
@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
6
365
iPhone 8
6th October 2020 3:42pm
tom
luna
