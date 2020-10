Celebrating SAI and Friendship

I am a 33 year member of Sweet Adelines, International. The organization is celebrating its 75th year this month so I thought it would be a great time to commemorate my membership in the organization with my BFF. We were 21 when we first joined, she moved away and sang with other choruses for a time, but we were reunited on stage in 2013. In 2017, our quartet, Bella Makana, became the first all-Asian American quartet to compete in our region's contest.