113 / 365
Panettone
My first attempt--pretty good if I do say so myself!
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
Judy Sadoyama
@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
Album
365
Tags
panettone
