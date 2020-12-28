Previous
Thinking rock by judyks
125 / 365

Thinking rock

This humongous river boulder was in our yard when we purchased it. When we landscaped a few years ago, it was moved to a different part of the yard that is shaded by palms and surrounded by plants. It's a great place to sit.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Judy Sadoyama

@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
