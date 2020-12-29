Previous
Teeny tea set by judyks
127 / 365

Teeny tea set

My grandparents brought this back from Japan around 1975. It is small enough to fit in the palm of a child's hand. I was so happy to find it among our salvaged items today.
29th December 2020

Judy Sadoyama

@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
