Previous
Next
Nine lives, for sure by judyks
128 / 365

Nine lives, for sure

I bought this wooden cat on my first visit to see family in Hawai'i. It returned to Hawai'i when we moved here in 1972 and in 1997, my dog chewed its ears...now it survived a fire and is back where it belongs!
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Judy Sadoyama

@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise