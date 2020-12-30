Sign up
Nine lives, for sure
I bought this wooden cat on my first visit to see family in Hawai'i. It returned to Hawai'i when we moved here in 1972 and in 1997, my dog chewed its ears...now it survived a fire and is back where it belongs!
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
Judy Sadoyama
@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
wooden cat
