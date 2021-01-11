Previous
An abundance of honu! by judyks
140 / 365

An abundance of honu!

Unpacked my turtle collection in readiness for our move--one crystal turtle is MIA...
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Judy Sadoyama

@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
