Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
149 / 365
A winged visitor
In our culture whenever we see a huge moth, we say it's one of our loved ones who passed on coming for a visit. Layla was so excited to see this beauty who hung out on our kitchen screen for the day. She calls them "mofs".
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judy Sadoyama
@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
149
photos
3
followers
4
following
40% complete
View this month »
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
20th January 2021 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bug meets moth
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close