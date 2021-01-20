Previous
Next
A winged visitor by judyks
149 / 365

A winged visitor

In our culture whenever we see a huge moth, we say it's one of our loved ones who passed on coming for a visit. Layla was so excited to see this beauty who hung out on our kitchen screen for the day. She calls them "mofs".
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Judy Sadoyama

@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise