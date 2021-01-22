Previous
Next
Squash and apple gratin by judyks
151 / 365

Squash and apple gratin

Our last meal in our rental house--tomorrow we move back home!
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Judy Sadoyama

@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise