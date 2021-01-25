Previous
Rain, rain, please go away by judyks
153 / 365

Rain, rain, please go away

It's been raining hard, nonstop, for nearly 5 hours. All my turtles had to be brought into their kennels for the night.
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Judy Sadoyama

@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
