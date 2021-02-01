Previous
Time for preschool by judyks
161 / 365

Time for preschool

He started coming to me in 2017 when he was only 3 months old. Now he's 4 years old and headed for preschool. I will miss my Buddy.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Judy Sadoyama

@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
