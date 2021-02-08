Previous
Next
The volunteer cleaner by judyks
168 / 365

The volunteer cleaner

I figured I need to capitalize on her interest in cleaning.
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Judy Sadoyama

@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise