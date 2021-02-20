Sign up
180 / 365
Aiden and Farley
Missing my Buddy a lot--so glad he is enjoying preschool.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Judy Sadoyama
@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPad mini 2
Taken
31st March 2017 4:01pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
