193 / 365
Farley's assistant
Layla took it upon herself to be the one who lets Farley out when he needs to pee. She waits patiently on the porch and then encourages him to go back in the house. She gets him a cookie reward, too.
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
Judy Sadoyama
@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
4th March 2021 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
