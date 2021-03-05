Previous
Farley's assistant by judyks
Farley's assistant

Layla took it upon herself to be the one who lets Farley out when he needs to pee. She waits patiently on the porch and then encourages him to go back in the house. She gets him a cookie reward, too.
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Judy Sadoyama

@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
