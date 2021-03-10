Sign up
The bubbling is impressive...
...and kind of scary. Sourdough starter made with flour, water and grated apple. This bubbling was achieved after less than 24 hours. Very promising.
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
Judy Sadoyama
@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
10th March 2021 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
