204 / 365
Getting out of the rain
Our yard always becomes home to at least one neighborhood cat. This is "Creamsicle". He used our covered porch to get out of a sudden deluge. He even peeked in the screen at one point.
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
Judy Sadoyama
@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
