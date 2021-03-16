Previous
Next
Getting out of the rain by judyks
204 / 365

Getting out of the rain

Our yard always becomes home to at least one neighborhood cat. This is "Creamsicle". He used our covered porch to get out of a sudden deluge. He even peeked in the screen at one point.
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

Judy Sadoyama

@judyks
I am a retired high school history teacher in Honolulu, Hawaii. I have three grown children, an "adopted" grandson, and two granddaughters. I enjoy reading,...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise